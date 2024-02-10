Two injured in crash; driver cited for distracted driving

Feb. 9—LIMA — The Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to a crash Thursday afternoon at state Route 117 near Cool Road in Lima.

A driver of a Honda turned left into oncoming traffic across the center line and collided with a semi-truck at around 3:15 p.m., according to a state trooper.

There were no serious injuries to the driver of the truck, but Jackson Township EMS took the driver of the Honda and his passenger to Lima Memorial Health System to monitor a chest injury.

State Highway Patrol cited the driver for distracted driving for using a GPS as the crash happened.

All parties were wearing seatbelts and no one was impaired.

The Westminster Rural Fire Department and Lafayette-Jackson Township Fire Department were on scene assisting.