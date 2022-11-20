Two injured in crash after Fort Worth police pursue suspect in stolen-vehicle call

Two people were taken to the hospital on Saturday night after a call about a stolen vehicle in Fort Worth led to a police pursuit that ended in a chain reaction crash, according to Fort Worth police.

A woman and another person, who police have identified as the suspect they were pursuing, were taken to the hospital because of injuries from the crash. Their conditions are unknown. The woman was in a different vehicle than the suspect.

Police said the actual number of vehicles involved in the crash is still being confirmed, but a police patrol vehicle in the pursuit was involved.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.