Two injured at Cumberland Mall shooting

It would have been easy to retreat with their leader in prison, his deputies under house arrest and their offices being attacked with smoke grenades. But allies of Russian opposition figurehead Alexei Navalny – at least, those who remain free – have vowed to continue their campaign to evict Vladimir Putin from the Kremlin, calling for a new round of street protests. Maria Pevchikh, the head of investigations at Mr Navalny’s Anti-Corruption Foundation, Leonid Volkov, Mr Navalny's political chief of staff, and Ivan Zhdanov, his lawyer, on Tuesday jointly launched an online petition demanding Mr Navalny’s release. The trio said in a video published online that they would call for nationwide street demonstrations as soon as the petition reached 500,000 signatures. “We know that this results from two years of our work. Navalny is the biggest problem of Putin’s regime. And anyone who is opposed to the regime should be making the same demand: freedom for Alexei Navalny,” they said. The threat to bring half a million people on to the streets is designed to get Mr Navalny out of prison. But it is also a key test of the resilience of the small but effective political machine that he has built over the past decade. Can team Navalny continue to operate as a political force while its charismatic leader is in jail? And can it survive what many believe is a Kremlin decision to finally shut them down for good? “It is the biggest crackdown we have ever faced, and they are pushing on every front at once," said Ms Pevchikh, an LSE-educated financial investigator. “The Kremlin wants us to shut down. They have an assumption that we are not capable of running our organisation without Alexei. This assumption is wrong." Since Mr Navalny was arrested on his return to Russia in January, 10 opposition figures linked to Mr Navalny have been placed under house arrest pending investigations into allegations that they broke the law by urging Muscovites to violate coronavirus social distancing measures at an unsanctioned rallies. They include Lyubov Sobol, an anti-corruption foundation lawyer widely considered the movement’s most electable politician after Mr Navalny himself; Mr Navalny’s brother Oleg; Kira Yarmysh, his press secretary; Oleg Stepanov, the head of the movement’s Moscow office; and Nikolai Lyaskin, a leader of Future Russia, an unregistered political party.