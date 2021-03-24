Two injured at Cumberland Mall shooting
Mar. 24—Cobb police are investigating a shooting at Cumberland Mall that left two people injured Tuesday evening, one of them a child.
Wayne Delk, spokesman for the Cobb County Police Department, said the shooting involved "two separate suspect vehicles that already left the scene."
One victim was shot in the leg, the other in the foot, Delk said.
The shooting took place in front of the mall's restaurants after 6 p.m., although an exact time was not immediately available, according to Delk. Police did not evacuate the mall when they arrived, as the threat had already passed, he added, and the injured were in stable condition when they were transported from the scene of the shooting.
This is a developing story.