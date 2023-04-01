Two injured in double shooting near Two Notch Road, Police say

Columbia police officers responding to a report of gunfire found two males shot on the 2600 Block of Chestnut Street, according to a statement from the department.

Officers were responding to a ShotSpotter alert near Two Notch Road shortly after 11 p.m. Friday when they found the victims. One of the officers applied a tourniquet to one of the victims. Their injuries do not appear to be life threatening, according to the statement.

Anyone with information has been urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

This is a breaking news story. Check back here for updates.