Two injured in downtown Columbia shooting early Sunday morning

Two men suffered apparent gunshot wounds and were hospitalized after a downtown shooting early Sunday morning outside of Harpo's Bar & Grill.

Officers were called to the 10 block of South Tenth Street at 12:45 a.m. in reference to a report of shots fired, the Columbia Police Department said in a news release. Police located evidence confirming shots had been fired.

Two adult victims were transported by private vehicles to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the police reported.

No suspects had been identified by midday Sunday.

The police department's criminal investigations division is conducting an investigation. No further information was immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police at 573-874-7652. To report a tip without including your name or contact information, citizens may call CrimeStoppers at 573-875-8477. A tip that leads to an arrest or helps solve a felony crime could result in a cash reward, the police said.

The University of Missouri issued an MU Alert right after the shooting advising the campus community to stay away from the area.

Tenth Street was temporarily closed from Broadway to Cherry Street while police investigated the scene. The street reopened once the area was deemed safe.

