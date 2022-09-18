Two injured in downtown shooting early Sunday morning

Two people were struck by gunfire in downtown Springfield just before 1 a.m. Sunday.

A Springfield Police lieutenant who was assisting on a traffic stop in the area reported hearing approximately 20 rounds fired, said SPD Commander Sara Pickford.

Both victims were struck in the lower leg. Their injuries were non-life-threatening. Police suspect the shots were fired from a passing vehicle. The names of the victims were not released.

One victim, a 22-year-old male, was shot in the 400 block of East Washington Street.

In statement to police, Pickford said, the victim said he had just parked his car, was walking, heard gunshots and realized he had been struck. He was taken to HSHS St. John's Hospital.

The other victim, a 24-year-old male, who was also walking, was taken to Springfield Memorial Hospital.

Pickford said there was conflicting information about whether the victims arrived downtown together.

There are at least two bars in the immediate area of the shooting that have 3 a.m. licenses and outdoor seating for patrons.

Pickford said detectives are reviewing video footage from the area to gather information about a suspect vehicle. She did not provide details about the vehicle.

This story will be updated.

This article originally appeared on State Journal-Register: Shooting injures two in downtown Springfield early Sunday morning