Two injured in drive-by shooting near Gonzaga

Sep. 29—Two men were injured in a drive-by shooting in Logan Neighborhood near the Gonzaga University campus Tuesday evening.

Spokane police received a call that shots had been fired at Mission Avenue and Addison Street at about 6:30 p.m., said Julie Humphreys, a department spokesperson.

Officers arrived to find one man shot in the leg with injuries that were not life-threatening. He was transported to a local hospital.

At about the same time, another man showed up to the hospital with a gunshot wound to his shoulder, according to police.

Police believe the gunshot wounds were the result of a drive-by shooting in the area. There is no indication the shooting was related to the university, Humphreys said.

Johan Garibay, a Gonzaga senior who plays goalkeeper on the school's soccer team, said he was inside his home, which is near the intersection, when he heard a gunshot followed by six or seven more. He said he then heard a couple tires squealing followed by the sound of a car crash.

"I assumed it was a drive-by," Garibay said. "That's what I kind of pieced together myself."

Kathy Roberg, who lives on the corner of the intersection, said she heard five shots. She and her friends initially thought the gunshots were a vehicle backfiring but then figured otherwise.

Like Garibay, Roberg said she then heard a car crash sound and saw a black car speeding north on Addison Street. She said something, possibly a vehicle fender, rolled to the curb.

"I've never heard shots that close before," Roberg said. "We've had accidents here on this corner but I've never heard the shots before. That was the scary part."

Eric Ginn, another neighbor, said he heard four shots from inside his home. He put on his sandals and went outside to see a crash that ripped a bumper and license plate off a vehicle.

Garibay and Roberg said the neighborhood is normally peaceful and filled with Gonzaga students since it is close to campus.

Another drive-by shooting was reported Wednesday afternoon at about 1:30 p.m. on the 4400 block of North Lincoln Boulevard, near Shadle Park High School.

Police responded to find bullet holes in a vehicle, Humphreys said. Neighbors reported hearing about 10 gunshots go off, she added.

Police believe the shooting was targeted, and there is no threat to the general public.

Arrests had not been made in connection to either shooting as of Wednesday afternoon.