Two injured in drive-by shooting on North G Street in Pensacola

The Pensacola Police Department is investigating a drive-by shooting that left two people injured Thursday night.

Shortly after 8 p.m., the PPD reported a shooting in the 1000 block of North G Street.

Two people were shot and taken to a local hospital by personal vehicle. A PPD spokesman said it appeared their injuries were not life-threatening.

At this time, there is no information about the suspects or the vehicle involved in the drive-by.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the PPD at 850-435-1901 or Crime Stoppers at 850-433-STOP.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Pensacola Police Department investigating Thursday double shooting