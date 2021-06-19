Two Injured as Driver Plows Into Florida Pride Parade in What Mayor Calls an ‘Attack’

Getty

Two people were seriously injured Saturday as a driver plowed into a Pride parade in what the Fort Lauderdale mayor is calling a “terrorist attack against the LGBT community.”

The incident occurred during the Stonewall Pride Parade in Wilton Manors, Florida, a neighborhood about 10 miles north of Fort Lauderdale. Police have not confirmed the status of the victims, but WPLG reports the two are in critical condition.

Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis, who was at the event, described the moments leading up to the incident to WPLG Local 10 News.

“What we witnessed was, as we were beginning to assemble the parade, I was walking with Congressman Ted Deutch, and the parade had just begun, and we saw people lining up, ready to move, and all the sudden this white pickup truck dashed right through the crowd, barely missing Congresswoman [Debbie] Wasserman-Schultz’ car, by inches, and just … smashed through a gate, smashed into a landscaping company, and he hit two people,” Trantalis told WPLG.

BREAKING: At least 2 people have been hit by a truck at the beginning of the @WiltonManorsCty #Pride parade. @delarosaWPLG was only yards away at the time. He spoke with @DeanTrantalis. @WPLGLocal10 pic.twitter.com/CRRmGz0a12 — Ian Margol (@IanMargolWPLG) June 19, 2021

Trantalis said it was “hardly an accident,” but police have yet to confirm whether it was deliberate. Both Trantalis and a reporter from WPLG who witnessed the incident said the driver had lined up along with other parade floats before hitting the gas and driving into spectators.

Story continues

The driver is in custody, according to WPLG.

Wilton Manors police referred to the Fort Lauderdale Police Department for comment. Fort Lauderdale police could not be reached.

Wilton Manors police confirmed on Twitter that the parade was canceled, while other events would continue.

Due to a tragic event, the Stonewall Pride Parade has been cancelled but the festival events will continue.

*THERE IS NO DANGER TO THE PUBLIC.* https://t.co/als3T0MG4m — wmpd411 (@WMPD411) June 20, 2021

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!

Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.