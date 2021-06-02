Two injured during alleged domestic dispute in Grand Forks

Jun. 1—Two people were transported to Altru Tuesday morning, June 1, for injuries following a domestic dispute in Grand Forks, according to a release from the Grand Forks Police Department.

The release states that officers were dispatched to the 3600 block of Landeco Lane for a medical assist around 6 a.m. Tuesday, where they spoke with a man who had allegedly received injuries from a knife.

Police say the incident occurred when an argument between the man and woman escalated into a physical fight. Both their injuries are described by police as non-life-threatening.

GFPD Lt. Brett Johnson said that no further information will be released during the investigation. Aggravated assault charges against the female party are expected to be filed later on Tuesday.

The couple reportedly have a child together, but Johnson was unsure where the child is at this time.

The incident remains under investigation by Grand Forks police.