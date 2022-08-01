Two injured in early morning shooting on the Northside

Two men took themselves to the hospital in the early morning of Monday, Aug. 1 after what Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office describes as a shooting.

Officers responded to 8300 Gullege Drive after a shooting was reported.

Both men suffered no major injuries and were able to get themselves medical attention.

Violent Crimes detectives are at the scene and are currently conducting an investigation.

JSO believe the incident is isolated and that a suspect is unknown at this time.

If you have any other information about this incident, please call the JSO non-emergency number (904) 630-0500, Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS, or the JSO crime tips email at jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org.

