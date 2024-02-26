Two injured in fire at west Fort Worth appliance store warehouse Monday, fire dept says

Two people were injured, one in serious condition with burns, in a fire at Oliver Dyer Appliances in west Fort Worth on Monday morning, a fire department spokesman told the Star-Telegram.

Matt Zavadsky, a spokesperson for MedStar, said the man with burns was taken to Texas Health Harris Hospital in downtown Fort Worth and that the burn injuries appeared to be respiratory.

Fire crews were dispatched to the business just before 11 a.m. Monday.

The initial investigation suggests the fire started when someone was welding a refrigerate line in the warehouse behind the appliance shop at 8320 Camp Bowie West Blvd. Two people who tried to put out the blaze as crews were en route were injured, both with smoke inhalation and one with burns, authorities said.

Harry Lewis, the manager of the store, said Oliver Dyer Appliances was able to reopen the front of its shop a few hours later while electricity and phone lines were disconnected as fire crews put out the flames. The lines have since been reconnected and Lewis said that while the warehouse sustained damage, the front of the store is able to operate as normal.

“We’re having to work through a few challenges that came with that fire,” Lewis said. “We lost some parts and deliveries and stuff like that, but we’re working on it and we will take care of our customers.”

Today's top stories:

→ Computer grading is here for STAAR essays. Should school leaders worry?

→ As home affordability hits ‘crisis,’ here’s how some are living the dream

→ Three buildings rich in Black history to be saved with historic designation

🚨Get free alerts when news breaks.