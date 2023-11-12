Franklin Police Department officials said they arrested the suspected shooter in a Saturday night attack that injured two people.

The shooting took place at about 9:30 p.m. Saturday at a hotel in Franklin, officials said.

At approximately 9:30 pm on Saturday, a shooting occurred at a Franklin hotel. 2 people were injured and transported to the hospital. The shooter is in police custody at this time. Further details will be released once they become available. pic.twitter.com/qVoY68ucwj — Franklin Police Dept (@FranklinTNPD) November 12, 2023

Two victims were taken to a local hospital and the suspect was apprehended.

"The shooter is in police custody at this time," Franklin Police Department wrote on X. "Further details will be released once they become available."

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Two injured in Franklin hotel shooting