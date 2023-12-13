Two injured in Freehold home invasion. Police call it a targeted incident.

FREEHOLD - Two Freehold residents were injured during a home invasion in the early morning hours on Sunday, according to authorities.

Around 2:45 a.m., Freehold Township Police responded to Sargent Road for the reported invasion, according to Christopher Swendeman, spokesperson for the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office. Two of the people in the home were injured - one was treated on scene and the other was taken to a local hospital for treatment and later released

The prosecutor's office believes this was a targeted incident and that there should be "no concern by the public or local residents for their safety," according to Swendeman.

The investigation is ongoing, Swendeman said. Anyone with any information regarding this incident should contact Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office Detective Thomas Manzo, at 800-533-7443 or Freehold Township Police Detective Sergeant Stephen D’Antonio at 732-462-7908.

