Two injured in Friday night shooting

Two juvenile males were hospitalized with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds after a Friday night shooting.

Montgomery police responded to a local hospital at about 10 p.m. Friday, where the two juvenile males were being treated for gunshot wounds. Police say they don't know where the incident occurred and couldn't release any more information at publication.

