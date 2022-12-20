Two injured in Greenbrier shooting

Dec. 19—A Sunday afternoon shooting at a private home near Alderson left two people with non-life threatening gunshot injuries.

Emilie Lucas, 31 of Alderson and Johnny Lind, 34 of New York City, were receiving medical treatment at undisclosed hospital facilities.

At approximately 1:42 p.m. on Sunday, the Greenbrier County 911 Center received a call of a shooting having occurred at a residence located on State Route 63 near Alderson. Members of the Greenbrier County Sheriff's Department, WV State Police, DNR Police, Alderson Police Department, Ronceverte Police Department and the Lewisburg Police Department, as well as Alderson EMS, responded to the scene.

The initial investigation revealed that a fight had occurred between three individuals which resulted in gunshots being fired.

Eric Redden, 28, of Alderson, received a non-gunshot related injury.

The Greenbrier County Sheriff's Department Crime Scene Team processed the residence and two involved motor vehicles for evidence and the investigation is continuing. No charges have been filed.

Corporal Alex Workman of the Greenbrier County Sheriff's Department is the lead investigator.