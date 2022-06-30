Two injured by gunfire outside Frayser market, shooter on the run, police say

Memphis Police are searching for the person responsible for shooting two people outside a Frayser convenience store Wednesday night.

Officers were called to a shooting at 3004 Overton Crossing around 8 p.m.

Records show that’s the address of Nana Market.

According to police, two people were shot.

They were taken to Regional One Hospital.

Investigators said the suspected shooter was driving a tan SUV.

