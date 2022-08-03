Two injured in Hartford shooting on Bond Street

Two men were injured in a shooting on Bond Street just before midnight Tuesday, according to Hartford Police.

Police responded to the area of Wethersfield Avenue and Bond Street for two ShotSpotter activations Tuesday. They reportedly found evidence of gunfire on Bond Street.

While on the scene, two men in their 20s arrived at a local hospital. The first was listed in critical, but stable condition and the second’s injuries are not considered life-threatening, police said.

The shooting is under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call the Hartford Police Department tip line at 860-722-8477.