HOLLAND TWP. — A man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a stabbing Tuesday, Sept. 26, in Holland Township, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were dispatched around 1:04 p.m. Tuesday to reports of a stabbing at a residence off 128th Avenue. Upon arrival, they determined there'd been an altercation between two men.

The stabbing victim, a 25-year-old Grand Rapids man, suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to OCSO. Deputies provided medical treatment before he was turned over to AMR and transferred to a local hospital.

Meanwhile, a 22-year-old Holland Township man suffered minor injuries that were treated by deputies.

An investigation is ongoing. There is no threat to the public.

This article originally appeared on The Holland Sentinel: Two injured in Holland Township altercation