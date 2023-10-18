Two injured in house fire in the Knob Hill area of Colorado Springs Tuesday

TechCrunch

Flexport founder Ryan Petersen said in September — in the wake of his hand-picked CEO's sudden departure — that the logistics company needed to get its house in order. It started with Petersen rescinding dozens of employment offers and looking to lease out the company’s office space as it looks to get costs under control. The layoffs, which began October 13, are the latest drama to ripple through the company since Dave Clark resigned as CEO last month and Petersen, once again, reclaimed the top leadership post.