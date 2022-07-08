Two injured, including 16-year-old boy, in double shooting in East Baltimore; two others injured in shootings

Four people were injured in shootings Thursday, including a 16-year-old boy, according to Baltimore police.

Southeast District patrol officers responded about 10:15 p.m. to the 400 block of North Port Street in the McElderry Park neighborhood for a shooting.

Police found a 24-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the face, according to a news release. He was taken to a hospital.

Less than an hour before, Eastern District officers responded to a double shooting in the Milton-Montford neighborhood. There, they found a 16-year-old boyshot in the leg and a man suffering from gunshot wounds in the 2400 block of East Monument Street.

The victims were taken to a hospital.

Another shooting also happened in McElderry Park earlier Thursday.

Southeast District officers at about 3:40 p.m. found a 33-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds in the 200 block of Kenwood Avenue, police said. He was taken to a hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to call Baltimore City Police at 410-396-2422. Remain anonymous utilizing the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP. Submit an anonymous online.