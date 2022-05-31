Two injured in L Street shooting, second shootout in 3 days

May 31—A 14-year-old girl and a 20-year-old man suffered gunshot wounds during a shooting Monday afternoon in the 1600 block of L Street, Brunswick Police Capt. Angela Smith said.

It marked the second shooting in three days in the city, bringing to four the number of gunshot victims.

The teenage girl was flown by helicopter to an undisclosed hospital out of the area, Smith said. The man was taken by ambulance to Southeast Georgia Health System's Brunswick hospital with non life-threatening injuries, Smith said.

The incident occurred around 3:53 p.m. Monday when a vehicle pulled up to a group of people walking down L Street and "several shots were fired," Smith said. Police were on scene, and no further information was available late Monday afternoon.

Gunfire erupted at the Waffle House at 4510 Altama Ave. before dawn Saturday, leaving two people wounded and several vehicles damaged by stray bullets, Brunswick police said.

The shooting started around 3:04 a.m. Saturday outside the Waffle House. Responding police learned that two people were taken by private citizens to Southeast Georgia Health System's Brunswick hospital for treatment of gunshot wounds. One victim remains in critical condition, Brunswick Police Capt. Angela Smith said around 9:30 a.m. Saturday. The other gunshot victim sustains non life-threatening injuries.

Police found several shell casings on the grounds outside the Waffle House. Police say gunfire damaged four vehicles in the parking lot. The city police department's criminal investigation division is investigating the shooting.

"Investigators are actively working this case and following up on leads at this time," Smith told The News.