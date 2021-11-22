Two injured in Lansing shooting; suspect in custody after pursuit, crash

LANSING – Police were investigating a shooting that sent two people in the hospital Monday afternoon.

One person was being held in connection with the shooting, which happened about 1:30 p.m. near the intersection of Norman and Herbert streets, just west of South Cedar Street, Lansing police said in a news release.

Lansing Police work at the scene of a shooting that sent two people to the hospital Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, near the intersection of Norman and Herbert streets, just west of South Cedar Street.

Officers found a 33-year-old woman and a 20-year-old man with gunshot wounds. Both were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

An Ingham County Sheriff's deputy spotted a vehicle believed connected to the shooting at Pennsylvania Avenue and Saginaw Street and tried to stop the driver, who sped off with the deputy in pursuit, officials said.

The fleeing vehicle eventually crashed into another vehicle at West Ottawa and North Walnut streets, and the driver, a 33-year-old man, was taken into custody, according to the news release.

Officers found a handgun in the vehicle.

Police closed a section of Norman Street and were interviewing witnesses in the neighborhood.

A vehicle riddled with bullet holes is seen Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, near the intersection of Norman and Herbert streets in Lansing, where Lansing Police are investigating a shooting that sent two people to the hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lansing Police Department, 517-483-4600.

Capt. Robert Backus of the Lansing Police Dept. and others investigate a shooting that sent two people to the hospital Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, near the intersection of Norman and Herbert Streets, just west of S. Cedar Street. The incident is still under investigation.

