Two injured in Lodi shooting
An 18-year-old and a minor were found with gunshot wounds in Lodi on Sunday afternoon, police say.
Nine contenders could boost themselves in the second half of the season. They include the 49ers bolstering their defense and the Cowboys their O-line. Yet, Detroit could make the biggest splash.
The reviews and Xs are in: Critics and fans alike are pleased by the 'Billions' endgame.
It's been a strong start in a reduced role for Chris Paul, who's finding ways to help the Warriors win.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Bengals vs. 49ers game.
We saw big name QBs suffer major injuries and a few WRs have massive fantasy performances. Matt Harmon and Scott Piankowski go game by game and provide their instant fantasy reactions and implications from all of the Week 8 action on Sunday.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don breaks down every matchup from the Week 8 Sunday slate.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon sheds light on some key events from Week 8's Sunday action.
Wembanyama finished with 11 points (4-of-10 from the field, 0-of-2 from 3), five rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal but had five turnovers.
The Clippers had no issue locking down the reigning No. 1 overall pick on Sunday night.
P.J. Walker tried to force a throw late on Sunday in Seattle, and was intercepted for the second time in their loss to the Seahawks.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Sunday Night Football.
Dallas unlocked a dimension it hadn't shown this season in demolishing Los Angeles. It couldn't come at a bigger time so far this season.
Just wait 'til The Great Pumpkin comes ... to your watchlist.
Burrow looks healthy after an early-season calf injury, which is huge for the Bengals and their offense. Purdy's struggles, meanwhile, are both symbolic of and interlinked with San Francisco's three-game losing streak.
Kirk Cousins was one of five starting quarterbacks to be ruled out with an injury in the early wave of games on Sunday.
The Chargers flew to a 30-13 win over the Bears on Sunday night.
The once 5-0 49ers head into their bye week at 5-3 and scrambling for answers.
Starting quarterback Daniel Jones remained sidelined for a third straight week.
Christian McCaffrey tied a record that's stood for nearly 60 years.
It doesn't much matter who's playing quarterback for the Steelers, whose offense continues to struggle to move the ball.