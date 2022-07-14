Two injured in Norwich shooting that closes downtown roundabout

NORWICH - The downtown rotary became a roped-off crime scene on Thursday as police investigated a brazen daytime shooting.

Police said two people injured in the shooting were stopped in a vehicle by officers on Washington Street and transported for treatment of gunshot wounds. A suspect is in custody, police said.

Evidence markers, two next to items of clothing, dotted the pavement in front of the Sunrise Chinese Restaurant on Franklin Street where detectives moved under ribbons of yellow police tape.

An employee at a nearby business said he saw men fighting near his workplace before noon and soon after heard multiple gunshots coming from the direction of the Norwich Superior Court. Several nearby businesses told employees to shelter in place.

Less than a mile away, a large group of local and state police massed at the intersection of Oak and Division streets near a man seated and hand-cuffed on a curb where ambulance and fire trucks were parked.

Franklin Square was still closed as of 12:45 p.m., as were sections of Oak Street.

Fight breaks out near scene

Tempers frayed at the Norwich court which was placed on lockdown for about an hour Thursday morning. As visitors exited the courthouse at approximately 1 p.m., a loud argument, apparently unrelated to the shooting, broke out that prompted yet another heavy police response to the area.

This is a developing story.

