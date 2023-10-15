Two injured off West Pensacola Street in early Sunday shooting

Two people were injured in an early morning shooting Sunday in west Tallahassee.

The Leon County Sheriff's Office responded to a "shots fired call" at around 5:20 a.m. to the 200 block of Dixie Drive off west Pensacola Street in Tallahassee. Deputies found two people suffering with gunshot wounds.

"Both victims were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries," the agency wrote in an emailed press release.

No other details were provided about the victims or circumstances of the shooting. The investigation by LCSO's Violent Crimes Unit is ongoing.

"The Leon County Sheriff’s Office is seeking assistance from the public and encourages anyone with knowledge of this incident to come forward," a spokesperson wrote.

Anyone with information should contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 850-606-3300. For those who wish to provide information anonymously, contact Big Bend Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS (8477). Anonymous callers could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $5,000 if a tip leads to an arrest.

Florida's capital city and county has seen 19 deaths, at least 60 injuries and 74 serious shootings in 2023, according to a Tallahassee Democrat analysis of gun violence.

In recent weeks, residents and business owners bordering West Pensacola street have been appealing to city commissioners for help, telling elected leaders they live in fear amid a rash of robberies, aggressive panhandling, assaults and even murders.

