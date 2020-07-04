Two injured, one critically, after car plows into protesters on Seattle interstate

Police in Seattle have taken into custody the driver of a car that struck two women during a protest on a downtown stretch of Interstate 5 late Friday, leaving one of the victims in critical condition, according to media reports.

Washington State Patrol spokesperson Trooper Rick Johnson said early Saturday that the car, which apparently entered the closed freeway through an off-ramp, plowed into "multiple pedestrians" shortly before midnight.

The vehicle was stopped and the driver taken into custody, Johnson said in a tweet.

Washington State Patrol Capt. Ron Mead said a 24-year-old woman from Seattle has critical, life-threatening injuries and a 32-year-old woman from Bellingham has serious injuries.

The driver, a 27-year-old man from Seattle, was in custody, Mead said. Though motive and charges are under investigation, Mead said the man faces multiple felony charges.

Video on social media showed a white car traveling at a high rate of speed navigate around two vehicles positioned across the lanes as a barrier. The car careened toward a handful of protesters on the freeway, striking two people who flew into the air before landing on the ground.

KING5-TV quoted a witness as describing the incident as a "purposeful attack."

Seattle has been the site of prolonged unrest following the May 25 police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, which sparked nationwide protests. Interstate 5 has been closed at times for protests in the weeks since, and dozens of people were arrested this past week in connection with protests as demonstrations continue after authorities cleared the “Capitol Hill Occupied Protest” zone Wednesday morning.

Protesters have shut down the interstate for 19 days in a row, Mead said at the press conference.

“My hope is, as a result of this tragedy, protesters will reconsider their desire to be on the interstate because I cannot guarantee their safety, plain and simple,” Mead said.

Contributing: Associated Press

