Two injured overnight on Dan Ryan Expressway, including Illinois state trooper, cops say
At least two people were injured overnight in two separate crashes involving an Illinois state police squad car and a Chicago police squad vehicle, police said.
Shortly after 2:10 a.m. Friday, an ISP squad car rear-ended a vehicle on the Dan Ryan Expressway in the southbound lanes near 95th Street. Both vehicles became disabled in the lanes. Another ISP squad car along with a Chicago police squad car responded to the scene activating their emergency lights and stopped behind the scratch scene to alert others to the accident. The trooper and a passenger of the vehicle were taken to an area hospital for non-life threatening injuries, police said.
Meanwhile, another crash occurred when another vehicle failed to move over for the responding emergency vehicles at the scene and struck a Chicago police squad car pushing it into the rear of a responding ISP squad car. Both responding vehicles were empty because the officials were directing traffic