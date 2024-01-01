Two injured in Rancho Cordova crash on New Year’s Eve. One driver arrested for DUI

Two people were treated for serious injuries Sunday night after a car crash on Coloma Road and Sunrise Boulevard in Rancho Cordova.

Both are expected to survive, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said Monday.

Two vehicles were involved in the crash, which happened around 11:30 p.m. on New Year’s Eve, Sheriff’s Office spokesman Sgt. Amar Gandhi said.

One driver was suspected of driving under the influence, and authorities arrested the driver on suspicion of DUI Monday morning, Gandhi said.