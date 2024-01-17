Two injured after Russia sends 11 drones to attack Odesa — photos

Consequences of the night attack of the Russian Federation in Odesa, January 17, 2024

Odesa was the main target of the Russian drone assault in southern Ukraine overnight on Jan. 17 as Ukrainian air defenses intercepted 11 drones, the Southern Defense Forces wrote on Telegram.

Three people were injured after the enemy launched a night attack on southern Ukraine using Shahed-131/136 kamikaze drones.

Air defense units were engaged for nearly three hours, with one drone being destroyed over Mykolaiv Oblast and another over Kirovohrad Oblast.

"The enemy focused its main efforts on attacking Odesa,” the Southern Defense Forces reported. “Kamikaze drones approached from the Black Sea at critically low altitudes,"

Eleven drones were brought down on approach to the coast, with the majority falling into the sea. However, debris and the explosive waves from some Shahed drones damaged high-rise apartments, shops, and private vehicles in Odesa's Primorsky district.

Several locations in the city experienced fires, with apartment buildings and civilian vehicles being set ablaze. Firefighters promptly extinguished the fires.

A gas explosion in a high-rise apartment led to the evacuation of 130 people and caused extensive damage. The building's facade was destroyed, and several vehicles were demolished.

The Southern Defense Forces/Telegram

