Two injured in separate central Fort Worth shootings early Wednesday morning, police say

Two people were injured in separate shootings overnight in central Fort Worth.

The pair of shootings early Wednesday morning were just minutes apart, although police said they were unrelated to each other.

The first report of shots fired occurred around 1:20 a.m. in the 2700 block of South Jennings Avenue.

Police said a man was shot in the arm in a drive-by shooting. He was taken to the hospital, where he was last listed in good condition.

A suspect has not yet been arrested in connection to the shooting.

Then, shortly before 2 a.m., shots rang out near the 1600 block of Colvin Avenue. A woman was also shot in the arm and taken to a nearby hospital, where she was listed in good condition.

Police said the shooting on Colvin Avenue is believed to be a domestic violence incident, and they have a “known suspect, but they are not in custody at this time.”

Both investigations remain ongoing.