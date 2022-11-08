Two injured in separate Saturday night incidents

Nov. 8—HENDERSON — Two people wound up needing to go to a Durham hospital for medical care over the weekend because of a stabbing incident and a traffic accident.

Both incidents happened on Saturday night, Henderson Police Chief Marcus Barrow said.

The traffic accident happened at about 7 p.m., when a passing vehicle hit a pedestrian who was walking on the side of U.S. 1 between N.C. 39 and Vanco Mill Road.

Barrow said authorities believe the vehicle — which failed to stop and continued north on U.S. 1 — was a black Cadillac CTS first sold during the 2003 to 2007 model years.

The victim "was alert and stable" at the scene. Medics took him to what Barrow termed "a local medical facility," and from there he went to Durham

Trauma patients in the region typically go first to Maria Parham Health and from there to Duke University Hospital.

The stabbing happened at about 10:30 p.m., "in the area of the Little Hotel," 1010 S. Garnett St. There, they found a 65-year-old man who had scrapes, cuts to his face and "a penetrating wound to his leg," Barrow said.

The man had been in a fight, and was "unable to give the name of the other person or many details about what [had] occurred," Barrow said. Authorities found blood and a knife in the area.

Like the victim of the traffic accident, the stabbing victim was first taken to a "local medical facility" and from there to Durham.

Police ask anyone with information about "local criminal activity" to get in touch with them through Henderson-Vance Crime Stoppers at 252- 492-1925 or P3 app, call the Henderson Police Department directly at 252-438-4141, or contact them through Facebook or Instagram.

