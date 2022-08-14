Two injured in separate weekend shootings in Montgomery

Two people were injured in weekend shootings in Montgomery, police say.

The first shooting was reported Saturday afternoon. Police were called at 1:47 p.m. to 3900 Norman Bridge Road, near the intersection with East Boulevard, where they found an adult man with what police described as a non-life-threatening injury.

The second shooting was reported Sunday morning. Police and Fire Medics responded about 6:30 a.m. to the 1300 block of East Boulevard, near the Carmichael Road intersection. Police said they found an adult man there with non-life-threatening injuries.

Both shooting victims were taken to local hospitals for treatment, police spokesman Lt. Raymond Carson said in a statement. Carson said no further information on either incident was immediately available.

Contact Montgomery Advertiser reporter Brad Harper at bharper1@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Montgomery weekend shootings injure two