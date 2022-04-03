Two injured in shooting in Baltimore’s Charles North early Sunday morning

Two young men were injured in a shooting in Baltimore’s Charles North neighborhood early Sunday morning, police say.

Just before 1 a.m. Sunday, police responded to the 1800 block of North Charles Street, close to the Charles Theatre, after an alert from their ShotSpotter gunfire detection system, according to a police news release.

Officers saw a vehicle with bullet holes leaving the scene. They were able to stop the vehicle about a mile away in Mount Vernon — in the 900 block of St. Paul Street.

Inside, two men — ages 18 and 21 — were suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, the news release said. The two men were transported to area hospitals for treatment.

Central District detectives are asking anyone with information about the incident to call them at 410-396-2411 or to call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP to make an anonymous report.