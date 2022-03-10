Two injured in shooting; LCSO seeks information

Mar. 10—The Lee County Sheriff's Office is hoping someone has information that will help solve a shooting that occurred 10 days ago.

Deputies were called Feb. 27 about 1:35 a.m. were dispatched to a white Kia that was in the woods off U.S. 1 near Colon Road, according to a Sheriff's Office release issued Wednesday.

Two women, ages 20 and 28, both with gunshot wounds, were inside the car, the release said.

The Sheriff's Office did not identify the women.

"A decision to transport the shooting victim to Central Carolina Hospital was made by the people at that location prior to first responders getting there," the release said.

No other information was given.

The Sheriff's Office is asking anyone traveling on or near U.S. 1 between Spring Lane and Farrell Road, from midnight to 2 a.m. and might have information to contact investigators.

Anyone who has information that could help in the investigation should call the Sheriff's Office.

A reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of anyone involved in the shooting.

Call the Sheriff's Office at 919-775-5531 or the Tip Line at 919-718-4577.