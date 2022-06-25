Two injured after shooting near Orange Mound, police say

The Memphis Police Department (MPD) is investigating a shooting that left two people injured.

Officers responded to the 500 block of Marianna Street for a shooting just after 9 p.m. on Friday.

On June 24, 2022, at 9:23 pm, officers responded to a shooting at 503 Marianna Street. The victims left the scene and arrived by private vehicle at ROH. The male is noncritical and the female is in critical condition. There is no suspect information. pic.twitter.com/cvecaZmc5n — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) June 25, 2022

The victims left the scene and arrived by private car at Regional One, police said.

According to police, a man is listed in non-critical condition and a woman is in critical condition.

There is no suspect information.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories: