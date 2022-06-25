Two injured after shooting near Orange Mound, police say

The Memphis Police Department (MPD) is investigating a shooting that left two people injured.

Officers responded to the 500 block of Marianna Street for a shooting just after 9 p.m. on Friday.

The victims left the scene and arrived by private car at Regional One, police said.

According to police, a man is listed in non-critical condition and a woman is in critical condition.

There is no suspect information.

