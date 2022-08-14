Two injured in shooting near Parkway Village, police say

The Memphis Police Department (MPD) is investigating a shooting that left two people injured.

Officers responded to the 4200 block of Winchester Road just after 5 p.m. on Saturday for a shooting.

At 5:08 pm, officers responded to a shooting at 4299 Winchester Road. One male victim was located and transported to ROH non-critical. A second victim arrived by private vehicle at Baptist East and was critical. The suspect is a male Hispanic. This is an ongoing investigation. pic.twitter.com/UWxM8hqcVq — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) August 14, 2022

One man was found and taken to Regional One in non-critical condition, police said.

According to police, a second victim arrived by private car at Baptist East and was in critical condition.

This is an ongoing investigation.

