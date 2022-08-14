Two injured in shooting near Parkway Village, police say

FOX13 Memphis News Staff
·1 min read

The Memphis Police Department (MPD) is investigating a shooting that left two people injured.

Officers responded to the 4200 block of Winchester Road just after 5 p.m. on Saturday for a shooting.

One man was found and taken to Regional One in non-critical condition, police said.

According to police, a second victim arrived by private car at Baptist East and was in critical condition.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:


Recommended Stories