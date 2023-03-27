Two injured in shooting at Sikh gurudwara in California

Two people were injured after a shooting at a Sikh gurdwara in Sacramento, California, on Sunday.

The shooting took place on Sunday afternoon when the Sikh temple was hosting its first Nagar Kirtan, a traditional neighbourhood celebration, reported The Sacramento Bee, quoting Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

The two who were wounded were taken to a nearby hospital in south Sacramento with injuries that were not considered life-threatening, authorities said.

According to witnesses, a fight broke out on temple grounds at around 2.30pm when one suspect shot a friend of the second suspect, said sergeant Amar Gandhi, spokesperson of the sheriff’s office, to KCRA.

The second suspect retaliated by shooting the first suspect and then fled the scene on foot, he said.

He added that the second suspect is an “east Indian man in his 20s or 30s” and the sheriff’s office is still looking for him.

“The individuals involved all seemed to know each other. It seemed very targeted in the fact that it wasn’t some random thing that posed any danger to the other patrons other than the shooting,” he was quoted as saying.

Sacramento city council member Lisa Kaplan said she was present at the gurdwara but left prior to the shooting.

“Earlier today, I joined w our #Sikh community in celebration of the 1st Nagar Kirtan at the Bradshaw #Gurdwara. I left the festivities a little after 12-noon. I am disheartened to learn that since there has been a shooting & several individuals were wounded,” Ms Kaplan said in a tweet.

“It breaks my heart that violence has destroyed a celebratory occasion. My prayers are w those wounded - may they have a full recovery. We must do more than pray & remove guns from our streets - so every celebration is that - all celebration w/o violence. #gunreformnow”

Authorities said that there was no imminent threat to the area.

“It puts a small stain on this peaceful, very joyous day,” Mr Gandhi said.