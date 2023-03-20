Two injured in shooting at Texas high school campus

Two people have been injured and one arrested after a shooting at Lamar High School in Arlington, Texas.

Police in Arlington said the incident occurred before 7am outside the school.

Law enforcement confirmed to Fox4 News that two students were shot, though the extent of their injuries is not yet known.

The suspected shooter has been arrested. Police have not commented on whether the alleged shooter attends the school.

Police have asked the public to steer clear of the campus while they continue their investigation.

Officers said they do not believe that the alleged shooter ever entered the high school, noting that the school day was not in session at the time of the incident.

The high school initiated its lockdown protocols. After it clears, the students and staff inside will be bussed to the Arlington Athletic Centre and will be dismissed for the day, according to the school district.

Monday was the school's first day back after spring break.