Two injured in shooting Thursday night in Walton; arrest made

Mar. 10—A Walton man was arrested on Thursday evening after an altercation between siblings escalated and two people were shot.

According to a press release from the Cass County Sheriff's Office, dispatchers received a 911 call about a shooting at 306 N Main St. in Walton around 8:59 p.m. When they arrived at the scene, first responders found Melody Harding, 43, of Albion, who was grazed on the shoulder by a bullet, and Jeff Hiner, 33, of Walton, who was shot in the leg. Harding and Hiner were both visiting the residence.

A friend drove Harding to get medical treatment for her non-life-threatening injury. Hiner was originally transported to IU Health Arnett Hospital in Lafayette, but he was later transferred to IU Health Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis.

There were also three other people at the residence who were uninjured at the time the shooting took place.

Police arrested Christopher Brown, 29, of Walton, at the scene for strangulation, a Level 6 felony; criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, a Level 6 felony; and domestic battery, a Level 5 felony. Brown was incarcerated at the Cass County Jail.

The Cass County Sheriff's Office, the Miami County Sheriff's Office, Indiana State Police, Cass County Emergency Medical Services, the Walton Fire Department, and the Walton Police Department all responded to the scene.

The Cass County Sheriff's Office is still investigating the shooting and encourages anyone with additional information to call Detective Joe Nies at 574-753-6293.