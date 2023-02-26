Two injured in shooting in Watertown

Feb. 26—WATERTOWN — Two people are injured following an alleged shooting inside an Arsenal Street pool hall early Sunday, according to Watertown Police Sgt. Joseph A. Giaquinto.

Sgt. Giaquinto said city police responded to the area of Sip N Cue, 300 Arsenal St., near the intersection with Massey Street, after reports of a man with a gunshot wound. He said the man was transferred to Samaritan Medical Center before being transferred to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse. Sgt. Giaquinto said the man is in critical, but stable condition.

During the investigation, police say they found that another man had been hit. He was also transferred to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse. Police say he is in "alert and stable condition."

No arrests have been made, Sgt. Giaquinto said, but police are following leads.

Sgt. Giaquinto said at this time the incident does not appear to have been random.

Watertown police are asking anyone with knowledge of the incident to contact the department at 315-786-2601.