Two injured after shots fired during fight in downtown Bellingham

Police are investigating after two men were shot during a fight near a Bellingham nightclub overnight.

Shortly after 12:01 a.m. on Sunday, Bellingham police responded to reports of shots fired in the downtown area near Underground Nightclub.

Police say two groups of people were fighting near the nightclub when Gawain Orcutt got a handgun from an SUV, fired it in the air, then shot a 42-year old man, striking him in the foot.

Orcutt then fired rounds at a 30-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman, damaging the car they were near, before he fled the scene.

Bellingham Police K-9 Destro and his handler later found Orcutt walking downtown. He was arrested and booked into the Whatcom County Jail on three counts of assault in the first degree.

Upon further investigation, police learned a second suspect involved in the fight also retrieved a gun and began firing into the crowd.

A 20-year-old man was hit in the leg and was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

The 42-year-old man shot by Orcutt was also transported to the hospital for further treatment.

BPD crime scene investigators reportedly recovered more than a dozen shell casings from two different weapons from the scene.

Police are actively working to identify and locate the second shooter.

Anyone with information is asked to contact BPD at 360-778-8611 or www.cob.org/tips.