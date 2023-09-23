Two injured in South Memphis shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people were injured in a shooting in South Memphis Saturday morning, according to Memphis Police.
Officers responded to the shooting in the 1600 block of Ragan Street at 2:09 a.m.
Two victims were located with apparent gunshot wounds. They were both transported to Regional One Hospital in non-critical condition, police say.
MPD says that preliminary information suggests that the incident was domestic violence-related.
