Two injured in South Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people were injured in a shooting in South Memphis Saturday morning, according to Memphis Police.

Officers responded to the shooting in the 1600 block of Ragan Street at 2:09 a.m.

Two victims were located with apparent gunshot wounds. They were both transported to Regional One Hospital in non-critical condition, police say.

MPD says that preliminary information suggests that the incident was domestic violence-related.

