Two injured in stabbing at Clark University in Worcester after fight breaks out

Two people were seriously injured in a stabbing at Clark University in Worcester on Tuesday evening after a fight broke out.

Clark Police Department and Worcester Police responded to the Kneller Athletic Complex basketball court inside where a group fight broke out in which two people were stabbed with a knife, according to officials.

Both victims were transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

One suspect is in custody and police are pursuing another suspect as well, officials confirm.

Police said at this time, it appears that neither the victims nor the individual placed under arrest were Clark students.

Everyone is asked to avoid the area while the investigation is underway.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

