A man and a woman were shot and injured early Sunday in Coachella. The shooting occurred about 2 a.m. near Las Lunas Avenue and Mesa Court, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

Authorities said the woman was shot in the leg and taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The man suffered minor injuries and did not require hospitalization.

Investigators have been looking through video taken at the scene of the shooting, though no suspects have been identified. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Cpl. Dominguez at (760) 863-8990.

It was the second reported shooting this week in Coachella.

A 16-year-old boy and a 17-year-old girl were fatally shot around 8 p.m. Wednesday while they were inside a vehicle in the 86-000 block of Calle Geranio, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

Authorities initially reported that one victim died and the other was injured, but later said the second person also died. Their names have not been released by the coroner's office.

There has been no information released on what may have led to the shooting, and there was no description of the suspect, who fled the scene before deputies arrived.

According to sheriff’s officials, witnesses told deputies they saw two people on foot, described only as males, shooting at the vehicle the victims were in.

They were last seen running toward a nearby apartment complex.

Anyone with information about Wednesday's shooting is asked to call investigator Juarez (951) 955-2777 or Investigator Glasper from at (760) 863-8990.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Two injured in Sunday morning shooting in Coachella