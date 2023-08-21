Two injured in Sunday shooting; teenager in custody

Aug. 21—Police said a 17-year-old is in custody Monday after two people were injured in a Sunday evening shooting at a McAlester apartment complex.

McAlester Police Det. Lt. Kirk Johnston said the two shooting victims, one being a juvenile, received non-life-threatening injuries and "are alive and well."

Medics with the McAlester Fire Department, along with MPD, were dispatched around 6 p.m. Sunday to a call of gunshots with injuries at Park Place Apartments.

According to an audio recording obtained by the News-Capital through Broadcastify, after medics began treatment on the first victim, a second victim notified officers of more injuries. Both victims were taken to the McAlester Regional Health Center.

Officers arrested the male juvenile suspect at a residence near the intersection of North D Street and Hickory Ridge Drive. The suspect's name was not released due to his age and will only be made public if he is charged as an adult or youthful offender.

District 18 District Attorney Chuck Sullivan said a charging decision by his office has not been made early Monday as the investigation is still ongoing.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is assisting in the investigation.