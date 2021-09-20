Two injured in Sunday stabbing, SPD investigating

Sep. 20—The Stillwater Police Department is currently investigating a stabbing incident that resulted in two people getting injured.

SPD Public Information Officer Kyle Bruce said around 5 p.m. officers were dispatched for a domestic call in the 1000 block of E. Eastern Ave.

Some time later, officers were then dispatched to the same location for a fight.

One stabbing victim had two wounds in the chest area and needed to be Mediflighted, Bruce said.

The suspect in the domestic call is the person being Mediflighted, the other person had minor injuries.

Bruce said officers are on scene investigating and conducting interviews to determine what happened.

"Right now nobody is in custody," he said.