Two injured and a suspect barricaded after Valinda shooting, officials say

A suspect was barricaded in a Valinda home after firing at deputies Friday afternoon, officials said.

Few details about the incident were released, but Los Angeles County Sheriff's Deputy Michael Chen said deputies were called to Wing Lane and Azusa Avenue after receiving a call of an assault with a deadly weapon and a person seen with a gun.

When deputies arrived, the suspect fired at deputies, Chen said. Deputies returned fire, but it was unclear if the suspect was shot.

Two people were injured in the incident, including one person who was barricaded, according to a spokesperson with the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

It was not clear if one of the injured people was the suspect, but Chen said officials believed the suspect was barricaded alone in the home.

One of the people who was injured, a woman, was not shot but suffered another unknown injury, Chen said. She was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated.

No deputies have been reportedly injured, he said.

The suspect was barricaded at a home near St. Martha Catholic Church, Chen said.

The sheriff's Special Enforcement Bureau has responded to the scene and is currently working on a plan to "tactically take the suspect into custody," Chen said.

Deputies are using the church grounds as a command post for the incident.

This is a developing story.

