Two injured in three-car accident in Bodmin

One person sustained serious neck injuries following a three-car collision in Bodmin, police said.

Devon and Cornwall Police said officers were called at 11.45 GMT on Friday to Priory Road, near the A38.

The ambulance service also attended, with two people treated at the scene and taken to Treliske Hospital, the force said.

Various road closures were put in place while police attended but they have since been lifted.

