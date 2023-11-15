Two injured, two arrested in Spokane Valley knife fight

Nov. 14—Two people were injured in a fight involving an "edged weapon" Friday in Spokane Valley.

Sebastian Nyffler, 21, and Elizabeth Lorrekovich, 18, were arrested and charged with first- and second-degree assault, according to a Spokane Valley Police Department news release.

Deputies responded at about 10:15 p.m. to the 15600 block of East Fourth Avenue for reports of a fight involving a knife, deputies said.

Deputies found two men with injuries. One had several gaping wounds, including to the back of his head, and the second man had several cuts on his hands.

One man was taken to the hospital, and the other declined treatment. Nyffler and Lorrekovich were found at an apartment .

Witnesses and the victims indicated Nyffler got into an fight with one of the victims, according to the release. But the two men separated before anyone was hurt. A short time later, the victim was again outside, and he noticed Nyffler standing near Fourth and Sullivan Road, holding what he described as a sword. He said they settled their differences and shook hands.

The release said Lorrekovich then began to question Nyffler, asking him, "Why didn't you hit him with it?"

Nyffler then swung the sword like a baseball bat, striking the victim multiple times in the hands, arms, lower back and head, the release said. Nyffler and Lorrekovich continued to assault the victim, now on the ground, by kicking his head and face.

The second victim jumped into the fray and took the sword away from Nyffler, suffering cuts to his hands.